TRAVIS FARRAN AND SHELTER INSURANCE AWARDS $1,500 TO EL DORADO SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER – The Shelter Insurance® Foundation offered Travis Farran a chance to support a local charity providing COVID-19 relief here at home.

Every Shelter agent in 15 states was given the opportunity to participate. Farran asked for ideas from the community regarding which local charity the funds should be presented to.

Farran’s agency added $500 to the donation for a total of $1,500 that was awarded to the El Dorado Springs Senior Center this Monday morning.

Farran said “We had a number of very valuable local charities to consider. It was difficult to choose just one.” When asked about the organization they chose, Travis said “We just want to give back to our community in a time of need. Our Senior Center enriches local senior’s lives and delivers meals to those who many times can’t or shouldn’t get out. Our seniors are a segment of the population that should be taken care of, especially in light of the COVID-19 virus. The El Dorado Springs Senior Center is a very important organization to our community and we encourage anyone else who can support them to do so.”