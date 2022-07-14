You may have seen runners out this summer in the mornings. This will continue through at least the beginning of November as a big group. They have been instructed to run on the left side of the road so that they can see traffic.

So if you see runners out, please give them some space and they will try their best to not impede traffic. You may even have several of them wave, partly to be friendly, but also to make sure that you see them. Thank you for sharing the road.