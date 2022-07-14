WINFIEL HONORED – Past District Governor Charles Winfiel honored for 50 years of service as a member of the El Dorado Springs Lions club

The El Dorado Springs Lions Club recently celebrated its 60th Birthday complete with a party, cake and ice cream, on June 25th, 2022. Many Lions were in attendance, both past and present, to help celebrate this occasion. The El Dorado Springs Lions Club Chapter was started in February, 1962 with 32 original members and continues to serve and be a part of the El Dorado Springs community.

Past District Governor Charles Winfiel joined the El Dorado Springs Lions Club in 1972 and was honored for 50 years of service during the celebration . The El Dorado Springs Lions Club continues to proudly serve the community of El Dorado Springs. If you are looking for a place to serve your community the El Dorado Springs Lions Club is the place for you! Meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome!