EXCITING TIME TO BE A BULLDOG – On Saturday, Oct. 28, the El Dorado Springs Cross Country team took the Class 3 District 2 Championship. Pictured from left: Coach Goatley, Wyatt Klaiber, Sylas Fletcher, Shane Fletcher, Kolton Nichols, Braxton Watts, Will Seitz, Logan Fisk, Kyan Roberts, Tyler Reasoner, Blake Loane, Issac Coquillette and Coach King. Not pictured, Coach Stacy.

**Hoods were up as a downpour hit as awards began.