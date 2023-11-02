Three hospital employees, Chris Roe, Amanda Tyler and Angie McWilliams spoke at the Hospital Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25, telling their side of the story about working at CCMH. The meeting was at the Stockton Facility. There were several attendees as well as all board members: David Bozarth, Michelle LeRoux, Katie McGee, Harold Fugate and Marvin Manring presiding. Also present were CEO Terry Nichols, CFO Carla Gilbert and executive assistant/recording secretary Diana Pyle.

The three employees’ statements are on Page 2 of this issue of the El Dorado Springs Sun used as letters to the editor.

The board continued with a lengthy discussion of the by-laws regarding Personal Health Information and other confidential information. Further discussion of the issue was tabled until the next meeting. On a three – two vote the board gave medical staff credentialing to several applicants.

Carl Gilbert gave the financial report stating that the hospital had 183 days cash on hand.

The next CCM Board is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15, in El Dorado Springs.

Correction; in last month’s board of trustees report it was said all the citizens that presented information to the board left when the presentations were over. That is incorrect. Cindy Malone, the last presenter, stayed until the meeting was concluded.