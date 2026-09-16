Bells Across America

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution invite you to join with them in celebrating the signing of the American Constitution which occurred on September 17, 1787. Participate in Bells Across America, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m EST, 3 p.m. CST to join our national celebration with one minute of simultaneous bell ringing across the land.

Sept. 17 through 23 commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America. Our Constitution, with 4,440 words, is the oldest and shortest written constitution of any government in the world. Founding Father John Adams called it ‘the greatest single effort of national deliberation that the world has ever seen,’ and George Washington described it as “little short of a miracle.” Learn more about why they felt this way by studying the Constitution.

This announcement was provided by the, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

For more information on how to participate you may call Pat Taylor 435-669-5196 El Dorado Springs.