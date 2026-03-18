If you are a student in grades K – 8 you are invited to participate in the Illustrating America Patriotic Art Contest. You can get information on this contest from the public library, from the school counselors, and on line at www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities.

You may submit your entry anytime by contacting the chairman, Linda Bartkoski at 417-698-5125 or 417-343-0506. All entries must be submitted before the deadline of March 31, 2026. All entries must be delivered to the public library on Main street in El Dorado Springs by 2:00 p.m on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.