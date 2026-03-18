From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Candidate filing for the August 4, 2026, Primary Election is underway in Cedar County, with several local and state races already drawing candidates ahead of the March 31 filing deadline. Additional filings are expected in the coming days as the deadline approaches.

According to the current candidate list released by the Cedar County Clerk’s Office, multiple county, township, and committee positions already have candidates filed.

For Cedar County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Kenneth Thornton (Republican) has filed for reelection. Roger Hamby (Republican) has filed for the open seat for presiding Commissioner.

In the race for Cedar County Recorder of Deeds, Republican Melissa Heskett has filed, and Carla Lowe, a Republican, has filed for Cedar County Treasurer.

For Cedar County Collector of Revenue, Republican Lisa Nelson has filed.

In the Cedar County Clerk race, Republican Chryslynn Price has filed, while John “Rusty” Norval, a Republican, has filed for Box Township Committeeman.

Several township and county committee positions also have filings, including:

• Marsha Alexander, Republican — Madison Township Committeewoman

• Sam Alexander, Republican — Madison Township Committeeman

• Jean Dresslaer, Democrat — Madison Township Committeewoman

• Marvin Manning, Democrat — Linn Township Committeeman

• Darrell Martin, Democrat — Box Township Committeeman

• Bill Lower, Libertarian — Madison Township Committeeman

• Cheryl Thornton, Republican — Linn Township Committeewoman

Republican Jacob Dawson has filed for Associate Circuit Judge. For Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney, Republican Nicole Barnett has filed. Sarah Turner, Republican, has filed for Circuit Clerk.

State races are also taking shape.

The race for Missouri Senate District 28 already has multiple candidates filed. On the Republican side, Dr. Sam Alexander, Brad Pollitt, and Chuck Lentz have filed. Mike McCaffree has filed on the Democratic side.

In the race for Missouri House of Representatives District 125, incumbent Dane Diehl, Republican, has announced he will seek a third term.

The Missouri House District 127 race is also shaping up, with Ryan Hagedorn, Republican, filing for the seat. Brenden Kelley, Republican, has also announced he is running, along with Racheal Martin, who is running as an Independent.

The candidate filing period remains open until March 31, 2026, and additional candidates are expected to enter races at the county, township, and state levels.

The El Dorado Springs Sun will continue to publish updated candidate lists each week as filing continues.