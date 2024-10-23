The El Dorado Springs High School DECA and FCA chapters are hosting a PowderPuff Football Game on Saturday, Nov. 2, to benefit The Hope Center.

Join us at 7 p.m. at the football stadium to see the Senior and Freshman girls take on the Junior and Sophomore girls. Both teams will be coached by the Senior Football Players.

For your half-time enjoyment FCA is bringing back the Mr. EHS Pageant featuring some gentlemen from the Senior Class. It should be an entertaining evening and will support a great cause in our community. The cost to attend is $5 or a donation of two nonperishable items.

Items in high demand at the Hope Center currently include macaroni & cheese, spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce, ramen, cream of chicken or mushroom soup, soups, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, canned fruits & vegetables, cake mixes, cereal (for adults and kids), evaporated milk, condiments, hygiene products, dish soap and toilet paper.

We hope you will join us in supporting this worthy community cause. If you have any questions please contact Kristal Swopes at kswopes@eldok12.org or Tandi Leonard at tleonard@eldok12.org.