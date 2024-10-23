NEW STATE RECORD BLACK BUFFALO CAUGHT FROM STOCKTON LAKE – Ryan Young of Buffalo reeled in a 55-pound, 9-ounce fish Oct. 13. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Ryan Young of Buffalo for swiping the latest state record for black buffalo. Young was fishing at Stockton Lake Sunday, Oct. 13 when he caught a 55-pound, 9-ounce fish with his rod-and-reel. The previous state record under pole-and-line was a 53-pound black buffalo caught from Wappapello Lake in 1989