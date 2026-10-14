The El Dorado Springs DECA Chapter cordially invites you to the 30th Veterans Day Assembly. It will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. in the Upper Gym of El Dorado Springs High School. There will be a reception to follow in the MS/HS Library for our honored guests and community members. Please join us as we honor our veterans and those who are currently serving. Veterans and community members are encouraged to attend, but if you cannot join us in person tune in to the livestream on the Eldo Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.

To coincide with the assembly this year, the DECA Chapter is hosting a Field of Flags to raise funds for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Each flag in our Field of Flags honors a different hero. And behind each flag is a unique story—a story about courage and freedom. A story about sacrifice. A story worth honoring. DAV’s Field of Flags empowers schools like ours to turn outdoor spaces into patriotic memorials, all to honor local veterans and raise critical funds to support our ill and injured heroes. If you would like to donate in honor of a veteran, you can do so on our website https://support.dav.org/participants/EHSDECA2026.

DECA needs to update the list of those individuals from our community who are currently serving in one of the branches of our nation’s military. If you have someone who needs to be added please contact Kristal Swopes at kswopes@eldok12.org,