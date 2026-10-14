The El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket project is a program that provides food for families and gifts for children age 16 and younger who live in the El Dorado Springs School District and are in need of holiday assistance.

El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket applications will be available at the Cedar County Library at 808 S. Main Street beginning Monday, Oct. 19. The library is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm as well as Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm. Applications may also be picked up from the local school counselors. Please return the application to the source from whom you received it or mail to the Christmas Basket Project, P. O. Box 53, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744. Applications must be completed and returned no later than Nov. 13 at noon or postmarked no later than Nov. 9.

An online version of our application is also available and is the preferred way to apply. To fill out the online application, please go to https://forms.gle/vkSff3hDmms997vCA or you may find the direct link on our Facebook page under “El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket Program” (http://www.facebook.com/eldochristmasbasketprogram). The online application deadline is also Nov. 13 at noon.

PLEASE READ COMPLETE APPLICATION CAREFULLY BEFORE FILLING OUT!

Only the first 200 eligible families are guaranteed food and/or toys. Although all recipients must be low income and live in the El Dorado Springs school district, they do not have to have children in the family. Senior citizens are encouraged to apply.

Confirmation letters will be mailed to participants on Dec. 1.

Dates for Donations

El Dorado Spring’s Christmas Basket Project is successful each year because of the generous donation of money, gifts, and time by members of our community.

Cash/check donations may be mailed to Christmas Basket treasurer, Steve Wiseman, 884 S 275 Rd, El Dorado Springs, 64744. All donations are tax deductible. Money donations are used to purchase food as well as any gifts needed to supplement the community’s donations.

Please remember that food donations are not being collected. Instead of buying groceries, please make a monetary donation.

In addition, please consider joining the group of businesses and families who adopt one or more children. You will be given a child along with his/her age and suggestions for gifts for that particular child. This allows the shopper to concentrate on specific gifts. No name will be disclosed of the child or his gift giver. If you would like to adopt a child or children, please contact the committee at eldochristmasbaskets@gmail.

Toys for children ages 3 months to 11 years and gifts for students ages 11 to 16 such as hats, gloves, blankets, balls, games, craft kits, coloring books and pens/colored pencils may be dropped off at Fugate Motors between Nov. 2 and Dec. 12 for their Toys for Tots Drive. Check with Jami for specific gifts needed. Please limit the gift value of small gifts to $15. Large gifts may be valued at $30.