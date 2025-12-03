The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to discover nature through Eagle Days events and by watching bald eagles around the state.

From December through February, Missouri’s winter eagle watching is spectacular. Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing. Each fall, thousands of these great birds migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri. Eagles take up residence wherever they find open water and plentiful food. More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in Missouri during winter.

Enjoy MDC Eagle Days events

MDC hosts Eagle Days events around the state with some including live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos, and guides with spotting scopes. Some require registration. Get more information on MDC Eagle Days events at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days.

Look for eagles on your own

Watch for eagles perched in large trees along the water’s edge. Early in the morning, find them flying and fishing. Be sure to dress for winter weather and don’t forget cameras and binoculars. Here are some hot spots around the state for winter eagle viewing:

• Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Route K southwest of Columbia,

• Lake of the Ozarks at Bagnell Dam Access east of Bagnell,

• Lock & Dam 20 in Canton,

• Lock & Dam 24 at Clarksville,

• Lock & Dam 25 east of Winfield,

• Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge south of Mound City,

• Mingo National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Puxico,

• Moses Eagle Park in Stella,

• Old Chain of Rocks Bridge south of I-270 off of Riverview Drive in St. Louis,

• Riverlands Environmental Demonstration Area east of West Alton,

• Schell-Osage Conservation Area north of El Dorado Springs,

• Smithville Lake north of Kansas City,

• Stockton Lake near Stockton,

• Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner,

• Table Rock Lake and Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery southwest of Branson, and

• Truman Reservoir west of Warsaw.

Learn more about bald eagles in Missouri

Visit the MDC online Field Guide at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle. Download free publications on the Eagle Watch Program and Bald Eagles in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/events/eagle-days.

