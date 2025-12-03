During the Public Forum at the Dec.1, 2025 meeting of the El Dorado Springs City Council Angela Williams and Frank Lambrecht. both with Elevate Cedar County requested that the council allow them to use the old City Hall build at 121 West Spring for their activities. They originally wanted to use the old community building and spent some time and effort trying to get it into a usable building. They decided it wasn’t what they needed.

The current building will be shared with Probation and Patrol. Elevate Cedar County is associated with True Charity out of Joplin.

The Council agreed to Elevate’s request. City Manger Bruce Rogers will draw up a lease agreement.

The council received two applications for a replacement for the council seat vacated by Alvan Reasoner. Ryan Snow and Kim Neal have applied. Interviews are scheduled for the next meeting.

Rogers said that there had been a request for Narcan to be available at the Community Center. Rogers said that he would check with the city attorney.

Along with Rogers, City Clerk Britney Spencer was present as well as council members Peggy Carter, Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett and Nathan Murrell.

Note: At the council meeting in November the council appointed Danie Gallagher, Emily Shinn, Eran Dawson, Heather Reasoner and Bailee Bailey to the City Picnic Board and Ashley Rogers to the El Dorado Springs Park and Recreation Advisory Board.