HIGH FIVE – Lucas and Michele Quamme and family donated $5,000 to the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Chamber of Commerce to use as the Chamber’s part of the new sidewalk.

Pictured (from left) Toshua McCormick, Aalyiah Quamme, Keeton Quamme. Laranne Marshall, Braxton Quamme, Chamber of Commerce President Heather Brown, Lucus Quamme, City Manager Bruce Rogers, Michele Quamme and Marty Aucoin.