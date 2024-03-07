This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week. I think the statewide tornado drill is Wednesday at 11 a.m.

If you’ve got to go to the basketball game on Friday, by all means go. School will be out and you really don’t have to travel because the Opera house will stream the game starting at 4.

I’m grateful to Cheryl Thornton for the information about the Republican caucus that was held on Saturday, March 2. I thought about going, but didn’t remember it until Cheryl called me and said she would send info and pictures.

Kenny’s is back with us. He has the first fishing report of the season right there on page 9. He’s been looking forward to it for several months.

We still have some really pretty eggs to sell. According to Davis this will probably be the last year they have them since they are getting rid of their birds and coops. But for right now, think Easter.

KSL