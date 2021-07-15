TIME TO LET EVERYBODY IN – Discounts R Us, a new business at 3250 S. Hwy. 32 in El Dorado Springs was welcomed by the Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 9. (from left) Joe Trussell, Interim Chamber Director Teresa Hoover, Machelle Coffin, Charity, Stacy Hinker, Tina Coffin, DeWayne Coffin, Sam Clark, Jordan Payne, Chamber President Heather Brown, Debbie Floyd, James Hull, Fay Coffin, Dean Coffin and Melanie Farran.

When asked, owner Tina Coffin said she opened the business because it sounded like a lot of fun. “Seems to be the new upcoming thing.”