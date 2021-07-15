Set up for the picnic will begin on Wednesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. Trailers will be set first then tents and tables will come in after. The Barnstormers will perform at the Dance in the Park beginning at 8 p.m.

Auditions have been completed for the 2021 Talent Contest. Contestants have been selected and the list has been put on the Picnic Facebook Page. The talent contest has been moved to Friday, July 23, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to bring the kids and enjoy the games and activities both Thursday and Friday (July 22 and 23) beginning at 9:30 each day. Evening musical entertainment will begin each evening and include The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band, local entertainers as well as our main entertainment starting at 10 each evening.

Saturday morning, July 24 will be extra busy. The Run for a Reason registration is at 6:30 a.m. with the children’s run at 7:45 a.m. and the adult run at 8 a.m., proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. At 8 a.m. the Optimist will serve breakfast at the civic center with proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s research Hospital. The Optimist will then sponsor a horseshoe and corn hole contest at 10 a.m. McDonald’s will sponsor the Baby Contest with registration at 10 a.m. in the civic center with the contest following at 11 a.m. At 10 a.m. the El Dorado Springs Alumni Association will have their annual meeting at the High School Library.

Master of Ceremonies will be the Great Ronaldo & his magical musical antics.

The picnic committee and Fun Time Show’s, Inc will offer three nights of carnival wrist bands for the 140th Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic. Wrist band tickets for each night may be purchased from city all during regular business hours beginning Monday, July 19, until Thursday, July 22, at 4:30 p.m., city hall will sell wrist band tickets on Friday, July 16. The cost at city hall is $23.

The carnival will be selling the wrist band tickets during the rest of the picnic. The cost of wrist band tickets at the carnival are $25.

For general questions, contact any Picnic Committee member. Judi Baldwin, Tammy Melton, Brooke Hamilton, Debbie Floyd, Joyce Cain, Kamber Cain, Tania Molz, Nathan Murrell, Kandi Baldwin and City Manager Bruce Rogers.