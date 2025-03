American Legion Post 233m located at 201 North Kirkpatrick in El Dorado Springs will hold their Ham and Bean or Taco Soup fundraiser from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5.

Deliver and to go available. Cost is by donation. The meal includes cornbread, fried potatoes, drink and dessert.

Call Dennis at 417/296-0336 to place your delivery orders.