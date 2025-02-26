Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

A Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to illuminate local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

We appreciate your understanding and support as we embark on this important initiative.

El Dorado Springs man arrested on burglary and theft charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

On February 10, 2025, the El Dorado Springs Police Department arrested 44 year old Kenneth Voss on charges of second degree burglary and theft involving property valued at $750 or more. The alleged offenses occurred on the same day as the arrest.

Officer Frank Lambrecht led the operation that resulted in Voss’s arrest. He faces a cash-only bond of $20,000 on the burglary charge; no bond has been set for the theft charge. The case has been classified as a Medium 3 level for both offenses.

According to the sheriff’s website, Voss was scheduled to appear in court on February 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. However, due to court closures last week related to the weather, Voss was unable to attend. At the time of press no additional court dates have been announced.

Local woman arrested on theft and burglary charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

EL DORADO, MO – On February 10, 2025, authorities from the El Dorado Springs Police Department arrested 35-year-old Megan Rigg in connection with charges of stealing over $750 and committing second-degree burglary. Rigg, a resident of El Dorado, was taken into custody on the same day that the warrant was executed.

55-year-old man arrested on probation violation warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

JERICO SPRINGS, MO – On February 20, 2025, authorities from Stockton City Arrest took a 55-year-old Darin West into custody on a probation violation warrant. The arrest, executed by Officer Daniels, occurred on the same day the warrant was served.

He is currently held on a cash-only bond of $250 and is expected to make his first court appearance this week. West is being held at the Cedar County Jail.