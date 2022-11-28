DR. WYANT, M.D. APPOINTED CEDAR COUNTY CORONER BY GOV. PARSON – Andrew Wyant, M.D. is currently a Family Medicine Physician and Chief of Staff at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, and has an outpatient practice at the CCMH Medical Mall Clinic. He was recently appointed Cedar County Coroner by Governor Mike Parson to fill the unexpired term held by Nora Powell.

Previously, he was an Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies with the University of Kentucky’s Department of Clinical Sciences.

Dr. Wyant earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Evansville and a Doctor of Medicine from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He later earned a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary.

He and wife Krystal along with their family reside in El Dorado Springs. The Oath of Office was administered by Cedar County Clerk, Heather York at the Cedar County Courthouse.