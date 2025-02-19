ECS ROYALTY – ECS 2025 Courtwarming King Jason Conduff and Queen Sophia Bryson with Princess Lily Bray and Prince Landon Nissley.

Jason Conduff is a senior at El Dorado Christian School. He is the son of Jake Conduff and Kellie Burns. Jason has excelled through the ECS basketball program, he also enjoys fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, auto mechanics and woodworking. Jason’s favorite Bible verse Psalms 23:4, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For thou art with me; Thy rod and thy staff comfort me.” Jason’s future plans are always changing, but he plans on serving God in whatever he does and one day having a family of his own.

Sophia Bryson is a senior at El Dorado Christian School. She is the daughter of Kelly Scott and the late Travis Bryson. Sophia is active in Student Council, Basketball, Volleyball and is a member of the National Honor Society. Her favorite Bible verse is Joshua 1:9, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” Sophia plans to attend State Technical College of Missouri, in their Medical Radiologic Technology program.