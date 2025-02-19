by Melanie Chance

As the sun rises over Cedar County this week, a deep blanket of snow stretches across the landscape. By the time this paper reaches your hands, the much-anticipated winter storm will have come and gone, leaving behind a frozen wonderland for some, but a frigid challenge for many.

For days, meteorologists have been preparing us for anywhere between 8 to 13 inches of snowfall, paired with wind chills well below zero. As expected, schools in Stockton and El Dorado Springs closed their doors, bringing excitement to children ready for sledding, snowball fights, and a few unexpected days off from school. To them, this storm is a long-awaited adventure.

But for others, especially farmers, ranchers, and those who work outdoors, this storm is anything but fun. In rural Missouri, the work doesn’t stop for snow or subzero temperatures. Livestock still needs feeding, chores still need doing, and the relentless cold makes every task more difficult. Frozen water troughs, buried fences, and impassable roads have made daily farm work even more of a challenge.

While many residents are able to stay indoors, our first responders don’t have that option. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs have been out in the elements, responding to emergencies, helping stranded drivers, and ensuring public safety despite the harsh conditions.

Cedar County deputies, Stockton Police, and El Dorado Springs officers have been working around the clock, patrolling treacherous roads and answering calls no matter the conditions. Their commitment doesn’t waver, even when temperatures plunge and roadways turn to sheets of ice. Let’s take a moment to recognize their hard work and thank them for keeping us safe in the middle of Mother Nature’s worst.

As the predicted storm approached, MoDOT crews hit the roads early, preparing highways with brine and gearing up for long hours of plowing and road maintenance. Their efforts, however, could only do so much as the snow piled up, leaving some roads nearly impassable. While reading post from Cedar County residents many have already found themselves calling off events not knowing really what to expect.

For those without a warm place to stay, the storm isn’t just inconvenient—it’s life-threatening. That’s why The Hope Center in Cedar County has opened warming shelters El Dorado Springs, providing hot meals, showers, and a safe place to escape the brutal temperatures. These shelters are critical in protecting the most vulnerable members of our community, ensuring no one is left out in the storm.

As residents hunker down in their homes, it’s important to remember the small businesses that help keep our community strong. Many locally owned stores and restaurants have had to close during the storm, resulting in financial losses that can take weeks to recover from.

Once the snow clears and roads are safe, let’s make an effort to support our local businesses. Stop in for a cup of coffee, pick up a meal from a local diner, or visit the shops that give our small towns their charm. Stockton, El Dorado Springs, and all of Cedar County thrive when we support one another, and now is the time to show our small businesses some love.

While much of the county is stuck inside, this storm offers a rare chance to slow down. Take this time to enjoy your family, play games, cook a warm meal, or catch up on projects around the house. And if you’re feeling extra productive, now is a great time to gather up tax documents and take care of those tasks we often push aside.

While the worst of the storm has passed, the effects will linger. Roads will take time to clear, and the cold will stick around. But if there’s one thing we know about Stockton, El Dorado Springs, and all of Cedar County, it’s that we take care of each other.

Stay safe, stay warm, and when the snow melts—let’s come together to support our neighbors, our businesses, and our community.