El Dorado Christian School Buffalos will host their annual Courtwarming ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 18. Thursday evening, games will be played against the Heartland Mustangs out of Belton. Games for the evening are scheduled as follows: Junior High Girls 4:00, Junior High Boys 5:00, Varsity Girls 6:00 and Varsity Boys at 7:00. The Courtwarming Coronation Ceremony will immediately follow the Varsity Boys basketball game.

2024 El Dorado Christian School Courtwarming Attendants and Candidates: Front row: Kindergartener attendants – Carter Watkins, the son of Brandon and Tessie Watkins; Esther Dodson, the daughter of Justin and Karen Dodson.

Second row: Queen Candidates – Breann Reason (12th) daughter of Michael and Michelle Reasoner, Sophia Bryson (11th) daughter of Travis and Kelly Bryson, Maddie Shipp (10th) daughter of Tommy and Amber Bowen, Nellie Dresch (11th) daughter of Travis Leonard and Terri Dresch.

Back row: Jason Conduff (11th) son of Jason Conduff and Kellie Smith, Cannon Ash (12th) son of Aaron and Jill Ash, Camren Reasoner (10th) son of Michael and Michelle Reasoner, Jake Johnson (10th) son of Brian and Heather Johnson.