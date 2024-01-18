At the Monday, Jan. 15, meeting of the El Dorado Springs City Council. The Council passed resolutions establishing revised user fees for the Golf Course, Swimming Pool, Recreation Facilities and the Summer Recreational Program. See below.

RESOLUTION 24-01

A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING REVISED USER FEES FOR THE GOLF COURSE.

WHEREAS, the El Dorado Springs Parks and Recreation Board, an advisory body, has reviewed, considered and recommended changes in the user fee structure consistent with those found in Section 1 of the document, and;

WHEREAS, it is the desire of this Council that the costs of operating the Golf Course be borne by the users of the facility to the fullest extent practical, and;

WHEREAS, the following rate structure for user fees as set out in Section 1, be approved and the Golf Course Manager be directed to begin implementation of the new fees effective Jan. 1, 2024 as previously approved on Dec. 18, 2023.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, as follows:

Section 1

Green Fees

Weekdays Weekend and Holidays

$10 (all day) $20 (all day)

$5 juniors (12-14 $10

Free (under 12 may play free but must be accompanied by paying 18-year-old or older)

$6 Twilight $7 Twilight

(after 5 p.m.)

Winter rates (November-February):

$5 (all day) $5 (all day)

Season Passes

Individual: $400

(May pro-rate to half starting Oct. 1)

Additional: $100 (each)

(Just be immediate family member)

Student: $50

(Just be member of High School Golf Team)

A current individual ($400) member can earn a one-year $50 discount on their season pass, if they recruit a new individual ($400) member that has not been a member for the previous three consecutive years. The new member shall also receive a one-year $50 discount. Anyone living more than 20 miles from City Hall (as determined by Map Quest) will be eligible for a $25 discount from the individual ($400) membership.

Trail Fee

Daily $10

Annual $125 may pro-rate to half starting Oct. 1

Golf Cart Storage

Annual $175 if you buy cart storage, you must buy trail fee.

Tournaments

Tournaments will be divided into two categories: not-for-profit and for profit. To qualify as a not-for-profit, the organization must have a state sales tax exemption letter of Internal Revenue Service 501 letter. Tournaments qualifying as not-for-profit will pay $500 minimum for a one-day tournament flat fee. For profit tournaments will pay $500 minimum for a one-day tournament or 20% of all entry fees whichever is greater or $1,000 minimum for a two-day tournament, or 20% of all entry fees whichever is greater. To close the course there must be 40 golfers in a tournament. No two-day tournaments will be allowed unless it is an open tournament. There will be no borrowing of carts during tournaments until all pro shop carts are rented out. All organizations will be limited to no more than two weekend tournaments per years.

PASS BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, THIS 15TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2024.

RESOLUTION 24-02

A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING REVISED USER FEES FOR THE SWIMMING POOL

WHEREAS, the El Dorado Springs Parks and Recreation Board, an advisory body, has reviewed, considered and recommended changes in the user fee structure consistent with those found in Section 1 of this document, and;

WHEREAS, the changes in the fee structure are designed to reflect the increased cost of the programs, and;

WHEREAS, the following user fees are to be implemented for the 2024 summer season.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, as follows:

Section 1

Daily Fees $3

Season Passes*

1 – $60

2 – $90

3 – $110

4 – $130

5 – $150

+ – $10 for each person

Swimming lessons**

1 – $35

+ – $15 for each person

Parties

$50 per hour plus lifeguard

*Season passes are for immediate family members only. Season passes are nontransferable. Each person must be named on the pass. Season passes will not be prorated.

**Lesson rates are doubled if person lived outside the geographic boundaries of the El Dorado Springs School District.

PASS BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, THIS 15TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2024.

RESOLUTION 24-03

A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING REVISED USER FEES FOR THE RECREATION FACILITIES.

WHEREAS, the El Dorado Springs Parks and Recreation Board, an advisory body, has reviewed, considered and recommended fees to be charged to use recreation facilities.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, as follows:

Section 1

The fee and deposit schedule and the cancillation policy shall be as follows:

Facility use fees and deposits:

Use Fee Deposit

Small meeting room

$15/2 hoursNone

Banquet or Council room

$75$25

Banquet and Council

$100None

Kitchen

NoneSee below

Gym $25/hour None

Game room

$15/2 hoursNone

Batting Cage

$5/hourNone

Kitchen available for use with Banquet and/or Council rooms at no charge, however deposits will be $50.

Key Code

$40/year

Fees may be waived for local not-for-profit organization.

Instructional Classes – 30% of class fees charged

Commercial for Profit

Double rental rates Same

Baseball Fields

$25/hour

$150/day

Old Community Building

$50 $20

If the rooms or equipment are damaged and/or require clean-up that exceeds the amount of the deposit, those additional costs will be charged to the person signed the agreement.

Cancellation Policy:

Payment in full and deposits must be received with the agreement. A refund will be issued if a cancellation is made by the person that signed the agreement one week before the scheduled event.

PASS BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, THIS 15TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2024.

RESOLUTION 24-04

A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING REVISED USER FEES FOR THE SUMMER RECREATION PROGRAM.

WHEREAS, the El Dorado Springs Parks and Recreation Board, an advisory body, has reviewed, considered and recommended changes in the user fee structure consistent with those found in Section 1 of this document, and;

WHEREAS, the changes in the fee structure are designed to reflect the increased cost of the programs as the layers progress in ages, and;

WHEREAS, the following user fees are to be implemented for the 2024 summer season.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, as follows.

Section 1

Players Fees

T-Ball $20 per player

Coaches Pitch $25 per player

Juniors $30 per player

Minors $30 per player

Majors $30 per player

Seniors $30 per player

Families with four or more layers will only pay the three highest players fees.

PASS BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EL DORADO SPRINGS, MISSOURI, THIS 15TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2024.

All of the Council members were present: Logan Friar, Allen Hicks, Mayor Pro-Tem Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Julie Savinske. Also present were City Manager Bruce Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Rotert.

The Council also discussed re-imbursement incentives for police officers training.

The Council entered into executive session. There was no report form that session.