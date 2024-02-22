BRINGING HOME THE GOLD – The ECS Varsity Boys Basketball Teams came home from the MCSAA Tournament in Joplin with a championship trophy. It is the first time since 2008 that the boys’ team has placed first at the state competition between Christian School in the State of Missouri.

Team members include: Jude Wyant, Joey Dodson, Jason Conduff, Nate Pyle, Jake Johnson, Camren Reasoner, Cherokee Fogle, Ethan Dodson, Isaac Hubbard, John Pietersen, Isaiah Rhodes, Kane Caldwell, Caleb Pyle and Jack Bland. The team was coached by Brian C. Jonson, Justin Fogle and Montie Rhodes.