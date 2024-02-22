2023-2024 FFA Members

National Convention Trip

We attended the National FFA Convention. We went to general sessions, walked through the Expo & Career Fair, toured Louisville Slugger and Churchill Downs, and attended the American Degree ceremony.

Our State Fair

The State Fair is a fun day that starts with community service and ends with enjoying the fair. We participate in the Missouri Drive to Feed Kids, where members put together and package meals for the local communities.

State Degrees

State Degrees: Kade Fast, Alyssa Irvin, Kamron Austin, Garrett Klaiber, Hannah Klaiber, Truman Ledbetter, Reese Schiereck, and Blayze McCullough

American Degrees

American Degree Recipients

L to R Libby Toliver, Sydney Barger, Dillon Hargrove, Carolyn Huff, KayLynne McCullick

(Not pictured) Jaren Meisenheimer, Nathen Adams, Maddy (Cheek) Austin, Jace Henderson, and Payton Green.

Barn Warming

Chapter Barnwarming is in November. We crowned our new Barnwarming King, Tag Gurley, and Queen, Macy Stauffer. Candidates were Christian Steuck (SR), Jed Simpson (SR), Marshal Stauffer (SO), Tackett Arnold (SR), Braxton Watts (JR), Olivia Graves (JR), Danica Lowrey (FR), Lia Painter (SO), Grace Kinnett (SR), and Alec Farran (FR).

2023-2024 FFA Officers

OFFICER TEAM – L to R (back) Ryland Brower, Braxton Watts, Kolten Norman, Tackett Arnold, Tag Gurley

L to R (front) Christian Steuck, Macy Stauffer, Clara Farran, Piper Spencer, Myka Barger, and Gracie Mead.

Promoting Safety

Ag Safety day happens each May. 3rd and 4th grade students learn about how to safely operate a tractor, get to safety in water, handle livestock, and be around large trucks. They get to climb into the tractors and trucks and interact with the animals.