THREE DAYS OF EGG HUNTING – (top photo) The Easter Bunny had the best spot to watch the CCMH Easter Egg Festivities on Thursday, March 28. (Middle photo) Children at the Community Springs event on Friday, March 29, used the front lawn to look for Easter goodies. Residents enjoyed watching the children that came to the annual event. (Bottom photo) The annual El Dorado Springs Optimist Club egg hunt in the Park was another success.