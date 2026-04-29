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April 30, 2026
News
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Rock Wall
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Outdoors
Farm & Ranch
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Community
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EHS 2026 Prom
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April 29, 2026, 21 hours ago
2026 Prom King, KanDyn Ewert; Queen, Tayah Garringer; and Jester, Davion Taylor
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