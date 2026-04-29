El Dorado Christian School students and their guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening at this year’s high school formal, themed “World Fair.” The night began with students gathering at the park for photos, where several arrived in style thanks to a lineup of classic muscle cars. The group then formed a parade, traveling together to the former O’Reilly building, setting the tone for a memorable celebration.

Upon arrival, students were welcomed by ECS staff and a team of wait staff who helped create an elegant atmosphere for the evening. Attendees were treated to a five-course meal featuring cuisine from around the world, including dishes inspired by India, Greece, China, Germany, and France. The meal was catered by Parker Leigh Catering and was a highlight of the night. “The meal was extraordinary,” said junior McKenzie Cole.

Each table reflected the global theme, decorated to represent a different country. Following dinner, students competed in a lively game of “Foreign Feud,” testing their knowledge with international trivia questions. The fun continued with a mock Olympic event, where teams competed for top honors. The Italian team earned the gold medal, while Japan took home silver.

As the evening came to a close, several special awards were presented. Alayna Gingerich received the award for Best Ride. Seniors Camren Reasoner and Maddie Shipp were crowned King and Queen of the formal. In addition, both students were recognized with the distinguished title of Students of the Year, an honor voted on by ECS staff.

The students expressed their sincere gratitude to Travis and Melanie Farran for generously donating the use of the former O’Reilly building, making the evening possible. The “World Fair” formal proved to be a night of celebration, community, and lasting memories for all who attended.