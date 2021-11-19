by Juris Leroux, 10

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the El Dorado Springs High School DECA chapter held their 25th Veterans Day assembly.

After last year’s assembly was canceled due to Covid 19 concerns, the DECA chapter, and Marketing II class have worked very hard in preparing this year’s assembly. It was the first time it was live streamed on a social platform.

The VFW Honor Guard posted the colors at the beginning of the ceremony, followed by the National Anthem led by the high school band and choir. Junior Juris Leroux led the pledge of allegiance. DECA members Jace Shinn, 12, Hannah Carpenter, 11, and Seth Christie, 11 welcomed the audience and recognized the veterans in the audience. The Calico Clippers Quilting Guild presented quilts to veterans who had not yet received one.

After recognizing past and current members of the military, the band performed “Elegy for the USS Arizona” and the choir performed “In Flander’s Field.”

We welcomed our guest speaker, Veteran Aaron Brown, with open arms. Aaron joined active duty Army in 2004 where he completed US Army Airborne School, Army Ranger Indoctrination Program, and Army Ranger School.

He was assigned to Bravo Company 3rd Ranger Battalion in Fort Benning, Georgia and completed four combat tours: two in Iraq and two in Afghanistan.

He was honored with numerous awards including the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Ranger Tab, Combat Action Badge, and Parachutist Badge.

The POW / MIA Table reading was given by Seth Christie and Alyssa Irvin, 11, then the In Memoriam Reading was performed by DECA members.

Finally, “Taps” was performed by Kenli Rader, 12, and Ryan Griffin, 11.

Deca has put this event on since 1995, with many different things added or removed to make it the most professional and enjoyable commemberance of the veterans that are currently serving or that previously served.