The Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Directors accepted the resignation of CEO, Jana Witt, at their meeting on November 10, 2021. Jana began her employment with CCMH in June of 2007 as the Administrative Project Coordinator and assumed the role of CEO in April of 2010. Jana’s last day in this role will be March 4, 2022.

“Jana’s knowledge, education, and experience will be greatly missed,” said Board President, Michelle Leroux. “CCMH is not immune to the nationwide struggles that the entire healthcare industry is navigating. Jana has been instrumental in ensuring our hospital has remained relevant thus far. The Board appreciates Jana’s many leadership attributes, as well as her integrity and the thoroughness and attention to detail with which she performs her job.”

Over the next four months, the CCMH Board of Directors looks forward to continuing the positive working relationship it has had with Jana. The Board is already considering its options for Jana’s replacement. It wishes Jana the best as she pursues other endeavors and appreciates her many years of dedication to the hospital, the staff, and the community.

“CCMH has many dedicated staff members with whom it has been an honor to work,” said Jana. “I am hopeful for the prosperity of the hospital, as it is such a vital part of the community.”