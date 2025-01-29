In a poignant social media announcement, El Dorado Cycle & Outdoor Equipment, LLC, revealed that it will be permanently closing its doors on January 31. The team expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the loyal customers who have supported them over the years.

As a final gesture to the community, the shop is offering all inventory—including parts, accessories, and units—at cost during its last week of operation.

Customers are encouraged to visit the store at 3270 S Highway 32, El Dorado Springs, MO, for one last chance to shop. However, it is important to note that the store will no longer serve as a UPS drop-off location.

The Cycle & Outdoor Equipment Crew stated in their post, “We are so thankful for our loyal customers and appreciate the years we’ve had with everyone.”

El Dorado Cycle & Outdoor Equipment invites the community to stop by and say goodbye as it prepares to close its doors for the final time.