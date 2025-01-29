El Dorado Springs Community Foundation announces scholarships offered through Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Students can now apply for $1.7 million in scholarships administered by the CFO. By completing the new universal application, students can more efficiently apply for scholarship opportunities.

The universal application is a comprehensive online form with a series of questions unique to each student. Based on their responses, the universal application will pair students with the scholarship opportunities for which they qualify. The new system will save students time while identifying scholarships they might not have know about.

In addition to scholarships for graduating seniors, CFO has opportunities for current college students and students attending technical or graduate programs. Amounts range from $200 to $10,000, with many scholarships renewable for two to four years.

Our local El Dorado Springs Community Foundation offers six local scholarships for El Dorado Springs High School students and there are a host of other scholarships available on the CFO website. Applications will be accepted Jan. 1 through March 16. Scholarship applications and instructions can be found at the following web address: cfozarks.org/applyforscholarships

Our local scholarships include: Doc and Bonnie Bender Memorial Scholarship – $500 for ELDS High School seniors pursuing a college degree – Renewable 2nd year $750, 3rd year $1,000 (must maintain 2.0 GPA and be enrolled full time).

Dorothy Pope Memorial Nursing Scholarship – $450 for students pursuing a degree in nursing.

Shelley D. White Briscoe Memorial Nursing Scholarship – $450 for ELDS High School seniors pursuing a degree in a healthcare related field.

Eldon Steward Agricultural Scholarship – $500 for ELDS High pursuing a degree in an agricultural related field.

Ellis and Jennie Barritt Educational Scholarship – $1,500 for ELDS High School seniors preferably pursuing a degree in education (year 1) – Renewable scholarship for three years (must maintain 2.5 GPA and be enrolled full time).

Clonts Anderson Scholarship – $1,200 for ELDS High School senior girls seeking higher education.