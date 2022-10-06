After a lengthy discussion about ATVs, UTVs and golf carts, the council, mostly due to safety issues, decided not to explore the issue of licensing or permitting ATVs and UTVs for city streets and instead proposed an ordinance which would allow regulation of golf carts on city streets,

All council members were present: Glenda Baker, Jim Luster, Gabby Kinnett Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present along with City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

The Council awarded their banking services to Community Bank of El Dorado Springs.

After the presentation of the budget requests, Rogers suggested that the council look for items that might be eliminated from this year’s budget in order to allow for a cushion of about $38,000. In the 2022 – 2023 budget projected revenues are: general fund- $1,637,410; water/sewer – $2,095,200; electric $4,464,960; recreation – $567,300; picnic – $54,900; band $48,200; economic development – $78,268 and Capital Improvement $231,2000.

In the city manager’s report Rogers said he would provide a list of derelict buildings to be condemned. He also said the city would do a smoke test as a way to find where the water comes from that occasionally runs down West Spring Street. He also said he would set a date for a public hearing about the pool rehab.

The council adjourned to go into executive session to discuss real estate.

The was no announcement from that session.