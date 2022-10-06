The El Dorado Springs Fire Department and Fire Department Auxiliary are planning a Junior Firefighters Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the old Shopko building, 1307 S. Hwy 32 El Dorado Springs.

This event will be for children ages 4 through 5th grade. We will have fun firefighter themed stations for children to rotate through. Our goal is for children to learn what firefighters do. We also want them to learn to not be afraid of firemen when they see them.

Some activities that will be available are: an obstacle course, tour of the fire trucks, meet our firefighters, look at tools firefighters use, games, and other fun things. We will have some fun bouncy houses this year!

Other community organizations will also have booths set up for kids to visit. Your child will also be fed lunch and will receive a free t-shirt for attending. We had a great turn out to this event last year, and we would love to be able to continue each year.

If your child attends, please know that their photo may be used on social media or in the newspaper for advertising purposes.

If you have any questions, please send a message to the El Dorado Springs Fire Department Facebook page. Please note that this is not affiliated with the school, so please do not contact them with questions. This year we do not require pre-registration, so you will just need to check in the morning of our event. We hope to see you there!