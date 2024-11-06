This Veterans Day, El Dorado Springs High School DECA members will set up a field of American flags in partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to honor local veterans and raise critical funds to support our nation’s ill and injured heroes. Each donated flag represents a special veteran in someone’s life, with proceeds benefiting DAV and the charity’s free, professional services for veterans, their families and survivors.

The flags will be displayed at El Dorado Springs High School in time for the Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, November 8 at 1:30 p.m. and will be left up the following week. Flags were purchased in honor of the following veterans: Bobbie Carpenter, Harry Elwood Harvey, Elwood Dean Harvey, Ron Lovan, James Toliver, Cody Swopes, Vernon Swopes, and several others whose names were not given. The EHS DECA chapter would like to thank all who donated to this cause and hope that you will come by to see our Field of Flags.

For more than 100 years, DAV has helped veterans of all generations lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. Over 1 million veterans each year receive benefit assistance, meaningful employment opportunities and free transportation to VA medical appointments.

“Every flag in the field holds a unique story about a veteran who served and sacrificed to protect the freedoms we hold dear,” said Barry Jesinoski, DAV CEO and national adjutant. “We are grateful for each person who donated to a beautiful tribute to our heroes. But even more, it also provides life-changing support for our nation’s veterans and their families.”