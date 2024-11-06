On Saturday, November 2nd, during half-time of the Powder Puff Football game, the Mr. EHS Pageant made its highly anticipated return to ElDo RII. Six young men, all seniors, competed for the title in a competitive, yet amusing and light-hearted, rivalry. Those six good-humored young men were Sean Berry, Ryland Brower, Russell Ferguson, Dylan Whitesell, Dylan Rodgers, and Andy Hall. These gentlemen were required to compete in the following three categories: Talent, Interview, and Fashion. The panel of young ladies who judged the contest were Lanie Wolf, Maria Jones, Kiera Strauch, and Arysa Lamb. As the creative competition concluded, scores were tallied, and Mr. Sean Berry was crowned the 2024 Mr. EHS.

The Mr. EHS Pageant was sponsored by the El Do HS FCA (Fellowship of Christian Activities). Russell Ferguson, FCA president, led the prayer before the start of the game. FCA teacher sponsor, Tandi Leonard, hopes this will become an annual event once again. Ideally, the real winner was The Hope Center, to which proceeds and non-perishables were donated.