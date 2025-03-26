by Melanie Chance

Good Dads of Cedar County is inviting local fathers and male role models to join them for another morning of food, fun and family connection at the upcoming Good Dads Strong Schools breakfast, scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, at El Dorado Springs Elementary School.

The event continues the mission of Good Dads of Cedar County—a community-wide initiative dedicated to supporting all dads in their journey through fatherhood. The goal: stronger dads, stronger kids and stronger communities — one dad at a time. When fathers thrive, families and the wider community benefit.

Last month’s breakfast brought together dads and children to explore creative problem-solving through hands-on activities and plenty of laughs. The April gathering promises more of the same: a warm breakfast, meaningful conversation and engaging activities designed to help dads and kids connect.

The event is exclusively for El Dorado Springs Elementary students and their fathers or positive male role models. Highlights include:

• A full breakfast

• Interactive learning activities

• Family-friendly fun (including a few classic dad jokes)

• A raffle giveaway with prizes for the kids

Families are encouraged to mark their calendars and come ready to enjoy a meaningful morning together.

For questions or to register, email eldogooddads@gmail.com or call/text Darrin at 417-296-5730.

For more information about Good Dads of Cedar County or to get involved, contact Cheryl Thornton at 417-522-9124, stop by the Family Restoration Center at 811 Owen Mill Road in Stockton, Missouri, visit our Facebook page, or call Darrin at the number listed above.

All dads are welcome — because every child benefits from an involved and supportive father figure.

Don’t miss this opportunity to grow stronger — together.

