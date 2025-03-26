From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Humansville man with a violent history is facing a string of felony charges after a domestic assault escalated into an alleged arson attempt — a sobering reminder that serious crime can strike even in close-knit rural communities like ours.

Robert Bernard Calloway III, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, one count of second-degree domestic assault, second-degree arson, tampering with a victim, violation of an order of protection, and resisting arrest. The charges stem from a series of disturbing events earlier this month in neighboring Humansville.

According to authorities, the most recent incident took place on March 21. Calloway allegedly choked his romantic partner during an argument and then attempted to set her home on fire by placing household items in the oven. Deputies later responded to a second call at the same address involving a fire and a suicidal subject.

The victim, who has an active protection order against Calloway, told investigators this was not the first violent episode. In one chilling account, she said she lost consciousness after being choked and awoke to Calloway saying, “I thought I lost you.”

Photographs reportedly show visible bruising on the victim’s body — on her arms, chest, legs, and stomach — consistent with her claims of abuse.

Despite the active court order barring him from contact, investigators say Calloway returned to the victim’s home and repeatedly pressured her to drop the order. A judge has since ordered that if released, Calloway must wear a GPS monitor and stay at least 500 feet away from the victim and her residence.

Court records show a troubling pattern. Earlier this year, Calloway pleaded guilty to violating a protection order and was fined $250. In late 2024, he failed to appear for multiple court hearings, prompting the issuance of a warrant. He is currently being held on a $49,000 bond in the Polk County Jail, with authorities citing his risk to both the victim and the wider community.

Calloway is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 25. This paper will go to press prior to the hearing, and the outcome will be reported in a future issue.

While the events unfolded across the county line, the case has resonated deeply here in El Dorado Springs and throughout Cedar County. It’s a stark reminder that domestic violence and threats to safety are not limited to large cities — they are happening in the homes and neighborhoods of rural Missouri, too.

Resources available

Local advocates urge anyone facing abuse to seek help. Hope’s Safe Haven offers confidential support in Cedar and Polk counties. The 24/7 hotline is 417-399-6744, or you can visit hopessafehaven.org.