CHAMBER HOSTS RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW BUSINESS – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for The Finer Things Boutique at 113 S. South Main on Thursday, Sept. 3. The Finer Things Boutique is owned by Sherry and David Levine and is open Mon. – Thurs. from 10 – 6; Fri. and Sat. 10 – 7 and Sun. 12 – 4. They take cash, local checks and credit and debit cards.

Pictured are; (from left) first row – Glenda Baker, Breann Johnson, Beckett Lamb, David Levine, Sherry Long Levine, Haslee Lamb, Chamber President Heather Brown, Chamber Executive Director Jackson Tough and Chamber Executive Board Member Debbie Floyd. (From left) back row – Sharon West Lansing, Chamber Co-Executive Director Peggy Snodgrass, Don Martin, Mary Martin and Chamber Vice President Jordan Payne.

The business started at the Levine home more that 10 years ago when Sherry started selling online. The business has continued to grow and she currently has 90,000 followers in three Facebook groups.