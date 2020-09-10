When citizens of the City of El Dorado Springs get their yearly tax notice from the county this year the city’s taxes will share the same notice.

City Manager Bruce Rogers said that city and county have agreed on terms with the county serving as the collection agency for the city. The county will charge 3% of the city’s paid taxes for the service.

As is on all tax notices, the everything will be itemized on the notice for property and personal property. The notices will say Cedar County and come from the collector’s office, but El Dorado Springs will be included and itemized.

According to Rogers, the new system will make it easier for citizens to pay at one place. Citizens cannot pay the city portion and the county at different times. Rogers said he hopes that the new system will increase collection on personal property taxes.

Citizens will be able to pay their taxes in Stockton, by mail or online, if the county offers it.