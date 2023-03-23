Eric Bote, 40, of El Dorado Springs, driving a 2007 SAAB 93, crossed over the center line of MO 82 three miles northeast of El Dorado Springs and collided with a 1992 Dodge Ram Van driven by Sarah Nickerson, 48, of Prairie Grove, AR. Ryan Bradburn, 44, also of Prairie Grove, was an occupant in the van.

Bote was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Michael Watson. Nickerson and Bradburn were taken by helicopter to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries.

The accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, in St. Clair County.