The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will hold a Spring/Easter Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the Hospital Atrium.

From fresh baked bread and dinner rolls to bunny cookies, you will find something delicious to buy and share. Cupcakes, cookies, cheesecake, muffins, rolls and pies—come see what we have baked for you. All proceeds go to the hospital.