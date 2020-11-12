Dear El Dorado Springs R-2 Parents, Students, and Community

Once again, the district has had an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and students under quarantine. This means that the El Dorado Springs R-2 Middle School will be in “Yellow Status” beginning on Thursday, Nov. 5. Specific status changes and precautions are outlined below.

High School: The high school remains in “Yellow Status” from Nov. 2, through Nov. 13, with an expected “Green Status” date of Nov. 16.

Middle School: The middle school will began its “Yellow Status” on Thursday, Nov 5. For now, this will extend through Friday Nov. 13, corresponding with the high school. The expected “Green Status” date is Nov. 16.

In Yellow Status, student attendance is limited to appointments only. Primary instruction will take place virtually by El Do R-2 Teachers. Students will not attend school unless contacted by a teacher for a specific purpose. Students who come to school are required to wear masks while in the building. Cloth masks will be issued to each student who need to be in the building. Teachers will arrange on-site times with students.

If your child is on the list for a hotspot, please contact your building office or the athletic director’s office to arrange pick-up of a device. The district can also work with families to arrange alternate internet access.

High school and middle school students can still access lunch and breakfast. Curbside pickup at the high school cafeteria entrance by the bus ramp is available for all high school and middle school students. Please call 417-876-3112, ext 248 by 8 a.m. each day to order. Pick up is available 10:30-11:30 daily when school is in session.

Students may still attend before or after-school practices and participate in all school activities. Please check the schedule regularly for changes.

Elementary: No substantial changes to elementary school operations are now occurring.

Thank you for your cooperation. If you have questions, please direct them to the appropriate building office.