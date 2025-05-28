From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

The El Dorado Springs High School girls and boys track teams both earned second-place team plaques at the State Track Meet over the weekend.

The athletes and coaches celebrated their accomplishments with a team meal and dessert at the Lake of the Ozarks before heading home. A community escort welcomed the team bus back into town late Sunday night, as local supporters gathered to cheer on the returning state competitors.

The bus arrived at the high school between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m., where proud families and fans greeted the athletes with congratulations and applause.