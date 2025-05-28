With the El Dorado Springs Picnic only two months away, the city council made arrangements to hire the Saturday night entertainment – Jason Pritchett for $5,000 and secured the services of Rick Bragg for professional sound and lighting for all three nights for $5,500. Brag has provided lights and sound for the El Dorado Springs Picnic for about 30 years.

El Dorado Springs native Clayton Collins has been hired by the city to manager the El Dorado Springs Municipal Pool which opens Wednesday, May 28. His duties will include scheduling and supervising the lifeguards.

The city council met Monday, May 19. City manager Bruce Rogers was present as was councilmembers Allen Hicks, Gabby Kinnett, Mayor Nathan Murrell and Alvan Reason. Council member Peggy Carter was absent. City Clerk Britney Spencer was also in attendance.

The Sound, sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance for $2,500, will perform on Thursday. They are sponsored by the local Ministerial Alliance.

The council voted to do away with mailed reminders to delinquent utility customers. It was noted that the information about deadlines is on the back of the utility bill.

Rogers said that a defense contractor asked to lease the old City Hall building. The council agreed.