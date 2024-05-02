The El Dorado Springs Alumni Association is excited to announce an additional scholarship. This scholarship will be for graduates of El Dorado Springs High School seeking to go back to school to improve themselves through additional studies. This is not for current High School graduates. The scholarship will be $1,000 paid to the learning institution.

The application will be available online on the Association Facebook page and at the Cedar County Library in El Dorado Springs at 808 S. Main St. Applications must be returned by May 30. Applications should be mailed to El Dorado Springs Alumni Association, 5715 S. 501 Rd., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.

If you have questions, please contact John Detwiler at 417-876-2922. No texts please.