Hannah Carpenter, a Senior at El Dorado Springs, will represent our community in the Black Walnut Queen pageant next weekend at the Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. Hannah is the daughter of Craig and Cindy Carpenter and big sister to Allison and Nick.

Hannah is involved in band as a color guard member and is a show choir member. She also is president of the high school DECA chapter, a member of the National Honor Society and she works at McDonald’s. She has also grown up as a member of the New Kids on the Block 4H Club. She currently shoots archery and has served in numerous roles.

“I want to represent my community and make new friends,” she said. “I think winning would be an honor and it would be really cool to hold the title. I would use the money for college classes.’

After high school, Hannah plans to go to Crowder for a year to finish her associates’ degree. Then she plans to attend a University to get her masters in psychology to become a mental health counselor.