RECOGNIZED FOR POST OFFICE SERVICE – Jill Price was recognized for many years of service to the El Dorado Springs Post Office on Friday, Sept. 9. Postmaster James Pettit presented her with a certificate celebrating her 25 years.

She started on July 6, 1997. She has a daughter and son-in-law, Kasee and Kade Gerster and a grandson, Reed.

She says she loves her job too much to retire.